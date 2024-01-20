Xinhua: New China-Europe freight train route links Xi’an, Poti

Shafaqna English_ A new international freight train route has commenced operations, linking Xi’an in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, with Poti, a port city in Georgia. This marks the establishment of the 18th main route operated by the China-Europe freight train (Xi’an) service.

The inaugural journey, starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, involved a train carrying 55 containers loaded with exported goods, including automobiles and large machinery, departing from Xi’an. The route spans 7,829 km, utilizing multimodal rail-sea-rail transport through the Khorgos port in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan before reaching Poti. The transportation time is approximately 15 days.

In 2023, Xi’an handled 5,351 China-Europe freight trains, reflecting a 15.3 percent year-on-year increase. Since its launch in 2013, the Xi’an Chan-Ba International Port, the operator of the service, reported that Xi’an has managed over 21,400 trains, expanding destinations to 45 countries and regions in Eurasia.

Source: Xinhua

