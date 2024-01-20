English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

Xinhua: New China-Europe freight train route links Xi’an, Poti

0

Shafaqna English_ A new international freight train route has commenced operations, linking Xi’an in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, with Poti, a port city in Georgia. This marks the establishment of the 18th main route operated by the China-Europe freight train (Xi’an) service.

The inaugural journey, starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, involved a train carrying 55 containers loaded with exported goods, including automobiles and large machinery, departing from Xi’an. The route spans 7,829 km, utilizing multimodal rail-sea-rail transport through the Khorgos port in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan before reaching Poti. The transportation time is approximately 15 days.

In 2023, Xi’an handled 5,351 China-Europe freight trains, reflecting a 15.3 percent year-on-year increase. Since its launch in 2013, the Xi’an Chan-Ba International Port, the operator of the service, reported that Xi’an has managed over 21,400 trains, expanding destinations to 45 countries and regions in Eurasia.

Source: Xinhua

http://www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Xinhua: 13 students dead in central China school dormitory fire

bahramian

Chinese FM underscores reciprocal support between China and Africa

bahramian

Euro News: China expands its policy of allowing entry without visa

rahman samadreza

The News: China faces worst economic downturn since 1990

parniani

China: About 1,000 tourists in Xinjiang stranded by avalanches

leila yazdani

Russia-China reject USA-UK strikes on Yemen at UNSC meeting

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.