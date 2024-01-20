English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedMiddle EastOther News

UN official: Gaza destruction risks lost generation of children

0
lost generation of children
Shafaqna Enghlish- UN official has told BBC News of his fears that the widespread damage of Gaza war will lead to a “lost generation” of young people.

This week Al Israa University became the latest major public building in Gaza to disappear from the map, blown up and destroyed by Israeli forces who had reportedly used it as a military base for several weeks.

The war in Gaza has already let to an unprecedented loss of life, but there’s also growing concern about the destruction of public and private buildings.

Now a senior UN official has told BBC News of his fears that the widespread damage will lead to a “lost generation” of young people.

Source: Dailymirror

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Palinfo: Israeli army deliberately targets mosques to sabotage role

nafiseh yazdani

NBC: Saudi FM calls for credible-irreversible path to a Palestinian state

leila yazdani

UN’s Women Agency: 2 Mothers killed every hour in Gaza

leila yazdani

AA: UK’s Labour Party Leader rebukes Netanyahu’s rejection of Palestinian state

leila yazdani

CNN: Israeli forces desecrated 16 cemeteries in Gaza [video-photos]

leila yazdani

UNICEF: 20,000 babies born in Gaza war while 135,000 minors at “high risk” of malnutrition

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.