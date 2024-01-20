English
International Shia News Agency
Palinfo: Israeli army deliberately targets mosques to sabotage role

targets mosques

Shafaqna Enghlish- Since the beginning of aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation army has directed its anger and hatred towards mosques, Palinfo reported.

Israel is targeting them mosques with destructive missiles to level them to the ground, disregarding all humanitarian, human rights, and religious considerations guaranteed by international conventions regarding the sanctity of targeting places of worship and religious symbols.
Perhaps this is not surprising, as those who violate the lives of thousands of innocent people without moral or ethical restraints would not respect the houses of God with their roofs, walls, and minarets.

Source:  Palestinian Information Center 

www.shafaqna.com

