The News: WHO director calls for a pandemic treaty to help fight disease X

Shafaqna English- World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged nations to be ready for the emergence of an unidentified disease, referred to as Disease X, as reported by The News citing Fox News.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, he urged nations to unite and endorse a pandemic treaty that would enhance their proactive preparedness prior to the emergence of a hazardous illness.

He mentioned that this new disease was going to be 20 times more deadly.

COVID-19 claimed the seven million lives of individuals worldwide, and during the meeting, health experts warned that this emerging outbreak could be even more deadly, posing a risk of potentially wiping out 50 million lives.

Healthcare professionals stressed the importance of proactively preparing for Disease X to potentially save lives and minimize costs. This can be achieved by conducting research and taking preventative measures before an outbreak is confirmed, experts said.

Source: The News

www.shafaqna.com

