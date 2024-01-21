UN’s Chief: Wholesale destruction of Gaza unprecedented

Addressing the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Kampala, Guterres said the refusal to accept the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians and the denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people are unacceptable. “This would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security; exacerbate polarization and embolden extremists everywhere,” he said.

“This summit falls at another moment of deep division, human rights, international law, the Geneva Conventions, and the UN Charter are being flouted with impunity. I will not relent in my call for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and an immediate unconditional release of all hostages,” he added.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

