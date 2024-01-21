UNGA’s President demands cease-fire in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- The UN General Assembly President, Dennis Francis has reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where Israeli bombardment caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

Addressing the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, he acknowledged that inability to resolve global issues has rendered the relevancy of UN questionable.

“I must tell you that I am deeply concerned and indeed dismayed about the ongoing calamity in the Gaza Strip; and so, I call upon this movement to exert its influence in bringing a halt to the carnage that we are all haplessly witnessing. That situation behoves that we ask: how much is enough? I renew the demand for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and for the release of all hostages,” he said.

“I am convinced that a negotiated political solution is the sole path through which both Israelis and Palestinians will see realized their fundamental right to a life of peace, based on a two-state solution. As president of the General Assembly, I will support and encourage any and all initiatives to that end,” he emphasized.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com