Shafaqna Enghlish- More than 100 Jordanian students withdraw from the international “Hult Prize” in solidarity with Palestine.

According to the Arabi21 TV network, these Jordanian students refuse to participate in the world-renowned competition dubbed the Hult Prize, because they have been informed that Israeli university students are going to compete in the event.

Some Jordanian sources also said that 30 student teams from Jordan withdrew from the annual contest.

Source: IRNA

