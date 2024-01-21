English
UN chief criticizes UNSC for not having African representation

UN chief criticizes UNSC

Shafaqna Enghlish- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for not having a permanent member from Africa, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

“How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council?” Guterres wrote on X.

“Institutions must reflect today’s world, not that of 80 years ago. September’s Summit of the Future will be an opportunity to consider global governance reforms & rebuild trust,” he said.

Guterres also reiterated his demand for an urgent humanitarian cease-fire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

