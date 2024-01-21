Najaf: Int’l Quranic Event on the Occasion of Imam Ali’s (AS) Birth Anniversary [Photos]

Shafaqna English- The holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Iraq, is hosting an international program of recitation of the Holy Quran that will begin on Saturday, according to the IQNA.

The Astan (guardianship) of the holy shrine has organized the Quranic event on the occasion of the birthday of the first Imam (AS).

According to Astan’s website, the program will run for a week.

A number of top Iraqi qaris as well as reciters from other countries, including Hamid Reza Ahmadivafa from Iran, are reciting the Quran in the program, said Ala Muhsin, the head of Astan’s Dar-ol-Quran Center.

