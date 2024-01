Shafaqna English- Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides warned on Saturday that the government would impose a total ban on fans attending soccer matches if violence in stadiums did not stop as reported by Xinhua.



The ban on away fans was announced on Friday following an incident on Tuesday in which a flare thrown by an away fan in the stands hit the home team’s substitute player who was standing on the touchline.

Source: Xinhua

