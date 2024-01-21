Xinhua: Celebrating Timket in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Shafaqna English- People in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, celebrate Timket, the annual Ethiopian Epiphany festival on January 20, 2024. Millions of people in Ethiopia enthusiastically celebrated Timket, the annual Ethiopian Epiphany, on Saturday. The country’s government officials and religious leaders urged devotees to maintain harmony and preserve the world’s intangible cultural heritage as reported by Xinhua.



Holy water is sprinkled on the crowd during Timket, the annual Ethiopian Epiphany celebration, in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, in January. On May 20, 2024, millions of people in Ethiopia joyfully celebrated Timket, the annual Ethiopian Epiphany, on Saturday. Government officials and religious leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and preserving the world’s intangible cultural heritage during the event.

Photos: Xinhua/Michael Tewelde

Source: Xinhua

www.shafaqna.com