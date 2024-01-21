Xinhua: Celebrating Timket in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

English
Shafaqna English- People in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, celebrate Timket, the annual Ethiopian Epiphany festival on January 20, 2024. Millions of people in Ethiopia enthusiastically celebrated Timket, the annual Ethiopian Epiphany, on Saturday. The country’s government officials and religious leaders urged devotees to maintain harmony and preserve the world’s intangible cultural heritage as reported by Xinhua.

Photos: Xinhua/Michael Tewelde

Source: Xinhua

