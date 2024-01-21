Canada:New app launches to tackle Islamophobic incidents

“We created this app with our partners, and thanks to a grant from the Canadian Race Relations Foundation and with our partners at the National Council of Canadian Muslims, where we can help the Muslim community to report these incidents,” said Imam Ibrahim Hindy of the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre, who notes that underreporting remains a major issue. “If they’re not sure if they should be reported, they have the ease of just being able to do it on their phone and it’s reported within the community.”

Mohammed Hashim, the executive director of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation says the application is not just about numbers, but a way to foster safety within the community.

“This app will hopefully give us a picture – a better picture – of where incidents are happening so that we can find trends and be able to highlight that when conversations with law enforcement or with the community themselves.”

Since the war in the Middle East, Toronto police have reported a significant spike in hate crime incidents.