Authorities: Israel destroys 1,000 mosques in Gaza

destroys mosques in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Israeli forces have destroyed more than 1,000 out of 1,200 mosques in the enclave since October 7, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Gaza announced.

According to a statement, the reconstruction of these mosques will cost around $500 million.

The Ministry said the Israeli forces destroyed the Greek Orthodox Church and Zakat committees, schools for teaching the Quran and the HQ of the Endowment Bank.

Israeli forces assassinated more than 100 scholars, preachers & imams

The Ministry added that the Israeli forces assassinated more than 100 scholars, preachers, imams, and muezzins since the ongoing war on the besieged enclave started on October 7.

In the same context, the Ministry pointed out that the Israeli aggression led to “the destruction of dozens of cemeteries and graves where dead bodies were stolen in clear violation of international constitutions and human rights.”

Source: Palestinian Information Center 

www.shafaqna.com

