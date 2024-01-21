Najaf: Int’l Quranic recitation program launched ahead of birthday anniversary of Imam Ali (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- The Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine Imam Ali (AS) has organized an international Quran recitation program on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Imam Ali (AS), IQNA reported.

According to the website of the Astan, the Quran recitation program will run for a week.

A number of top Iraqi qaris as well as reciters from other countries recite the Quran at the program, Ala Muhsin, the head of the Astan’s Dar-ol-Quran Center said.

Various other Quranic, religious, social and cultural programs are planned to be held by the Astan for the auspicious occasion in the coming week.