English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Najaf: Int’l Quranic recitation program launched ahead of birthday anniversary of Imam Ali (PBUH)

0

SHAFAQNA- The Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine Imam Ali (AS) has organized an international Quran recitation program on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Imam Ali (AS), IQNA reported.

According to the website of the Astan, the Quran recitation program will run for a week.

A number of top Iraqi qaris as well as reciters from other countries recite the Quran at the program, Ala Muhsin, the head of the Astan’s Dar-ol-Quran Center said.

Various other Quranic, religious, social and cultural programs are planned to be held by the Astan for the auspicious occasion in the coming week.

Source:IQNA

Related posts

Najaf: Int’l Quranic Event on the Occasion of Imam Ali’s (AS) Birth Anniversary [Photos]

parniani

[Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] Najaf: Flag changing ceremony at Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine

parniani

[Videos-Photos] Karbala-Najaf on martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA)

parniani

Arbaeen 2023: 250 flights arrived in Najaf from Lebanon by 27 August 2023

asadian

Najaf: Servants of Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine mark martyrdom of Imam Hassan [Photos]

asadian

Direct flight to be established between Najaf and Al-Dammam

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.