Health Ministry: 70% of medical aid entering Gaza is outside scope of basic needs

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Gaza Health Ministry said that 70% of the medical aid that entered the Gaza Strip is outside the scope of our basic needs.

The Gaza Health Ministry’s spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, confirmed on Sunday that Israeli occupation forces have, so far, detained 99 medical personnel, including hospital directors in northern Gaza.

Regarding the medical aid that entered Gaza, al-Qudra stated in an interview with Al Mayadeen that 70% of that medical aid falls outside the scope of the basic medical needs of the Strip.

In this context, the spokesperson pointed out that there has been no progress in the mechanism for the entry of necessary medical aid into the Gaza Strip.

Source: Al Mayadeen

