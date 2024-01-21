English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Health Ministry: 70% of medical aid entering Gaza is outside scope of basic needs

0
medical aid entering Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Gaza Health Ministry said that 70% of the medical aid that entered the Gaza Strip is outside the scope of our basic needs.

The Gaza Health Ministry’s spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, confirmed on Sunday that Israeli occupation forces have, so far, detained 99 medical personnel, including hospital directors in northern Gaza.

Regarding the medical aid that entered Gaza, al-Qudra stated in an interview with Al Mayadeen that 70% of that medical aid falls outside the scope of the basic medical needs of the Strip.

In this context, the spokesperson pointed out that there has been no progress in the mechanism for the entry of necessary medical aid into the Gaza Strip.

Source: Al Mayadeen 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Authorities: Israel destroys 1,000 mosques in Gaza

leila yazdani

Arabi21: Jordanian students withdraw international Hult Prize in solidarity with Palestine

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief: Wholesale destruction of Gaza unprecedented

leila yazdani

Palinfo: Israeli army deliberately targets Mosques

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s Official: Gaza destruction risks lost generation

leila yazdani

UN’s Women Agency: 2 Mothers killed every hour in Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.