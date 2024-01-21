English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Human rightsMiddle East

Rudaw: 2600 Yazidis who were victims of ISIS crimes are still missing

0

SHAFAQNA- Kidnapped Yazidi Rescue Office announced that 3576 Yazidis have been rescued since 2014.

Hussein Qaidi, head of the Rescuing Abducted Yazidis Office and advisor to the Kurdistan Regional Government, said that 3576 Yazidis have been rescued so far.

According to Rudaw, he said that the aim of creating the Kidnapped Yazidi Rescue Office is to save Yazidis who fell into the hands of ISIS in 2014.

He explained that since the opening of this office in October 2014, 3576 Yazidis, including 1208 women and 339 men as well as boys and girls were saved.

The head of the Rescuing Abducted Yazidis Office pointed out that about 2,600 Yazidis are still missing.

He emphasized that by the order of the president of the Kurdistan Region, activity of this office will continue until the release of the last abducted person.

The number of Yazidi Kurds in Iraq reached about 550 thousand before ISIS attack.

Source: mdeast

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Reuters: USA’s intelligence confirmed Afghanistan based Daesh carried out two terrorist attacks in Iranian city of Kerman

parniani

Head of UNAMA: Hazara Shias in Afghanistan continue to be at risk of disproportionate vulnerability

faati

INA: Al-Maliki emphasizes significant challenges facing Iraq & region

bahramian

Afghan media claimed arrest of individuals connected to the assassinations of Shia scholars in Herat

bahramian

Iraq: Over 5,000 corpses discovered from ISIS-controlled areas in Nineveh

asadian

Four mass graves discovered in western Iraq

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.