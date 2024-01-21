Rudaw: 2600 Yazidis who were victims of ISIS crimes are still missing

SHAFAQNA- Kidnapped Yazidi Rescue Office announced that 3576 Yazidis have been rescued since 2014.

Hussein Qaidi, head of the Rescuing Abducted Yazidis Office and advisor to the Kurdistan Regional Government, said that 3576 Yazidis have been rescued so far.

According to Rudaw, he said that the aim of creating the Kidnapped Yazidi Rescue Office is to save Yazidis who fell into the hands of ISIS in 2014.

He explained that since the opening of this office in October 2014, 3576 Yazidis, including 1208 women and 339 men as well as boys and girls were saved.

The head of the Rescuing Abducted Yazidis Office pointed out that about 2,600 Yazidis are still missing.

He emphasized that by the order of the president of the Kurdistan Region, activity of this office will continue until the release of the last abducted person.

The number of Yazidi Kurds in Iraq reached about 550 thousand before ISIS attack.

Source: mdeast

www.shafaqna.com