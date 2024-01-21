English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Germany: Hundreds of thousands protest against far-right deportation plans

0
far-right deportation plans

Shafaqna Enghlish- Hundreds of thousands protest in Germany against the far-right AfD party again on Sunday, France 24 reported.
Between Friday and Sunday alone, protests were organised in around 100 cities, with organisers Campact and Fridays for Future estimating over 1.4 million people had gone out into the street to send a “signal against the AfD”.

The influx of demonstrators was so large in Munich on Sunday that organisers were forced to cancel a planned march and ask people to disperse for safety reasons.

Around 100,000 had turned up for the protest, according to local police, four times as many as were registered for the event.

Source: France 24

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

DW: Muslim religious leaders trained in Germany

leila yazdani

Germany: Significant rise in anti-Muslim hate crimes

nasibeh yazdani

500 international artists boycott German cultural institutions over Gaza

parniani

Saudi Arabia buys 100 flying taxis to transport pilgrims to Masjid al-Haram + [Video]

parniani

German FM says Palestinian Authority must play key role in governing postwar Gaza

parniani

Tightening of security measures in some EU Countries on eve of Christmas

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.