Germany: Hundreds of thousands protest against far-right deportation plans

Shafaqna Enghlish- Hundreds of thousands protest in Germany against the far-right AfD party again on Sunday, France 24 reported.

Between Friday and Sunday alone, protests were organised in around 100 cities, with organisers Campact and Fridays for Future estimating over 1.4 million people had gone out into the street to send a “signal against the AfD”.

The influx of demonstrators was so large in Munich on Sunday that organisers were forced to cancel a planned march and ask people to disperse for safety reasons.

Around 100,000 had turned up for the protest, according to local police, four times as many as were registered for the event.

Source: France 24