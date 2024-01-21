British physicians: Gaza was like hell on earth/ We saw most terrible wounds and burns during our professional life

Shafaqna English- British physicians who worked at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the Gaza Strip said: “we saw the worst wounds in our professional life there and in many cases, we had to treat the wounded without medical equipment and anesthetics”.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by al-Quds al-Arabi, Professor Dr. Nick Maynard, Dr. Deborah Harrington and Dr. James Smith, British physicians who could work at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza for two weeks from the end of December 2023 to January 9, 2024, on the initiative of the International Rescue Committee and the Medical Aid for Palestinians, expressed their experiences in this region under the shadow of continuous Israeli bombardment.

Maynard, who works as a surgeon in Oxford, UK, said: “after a one-day trip from Cairo, the capital of Egypt, we entered Gaza and started our activity simultaneous with the Christmas (December 25).

Maynard expressed his first interpretation upon entering Gaza and said: “the first thing that attracted our attention after passing the Rafah border crossing was so high density of the displaced population. We saw hundreds of carts carrying people and their instruments, which were carried by donkeys.”

Maynard added: “since the beginning of the Israeli attacks, I have met people from Gaza and was informed of the governing situation in Gaza to a great extent, but what I saw was much worse than I expected. At the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, I saw the most terrible wounds that I did not expect to see in my professional life”.

By stating that we saw a lot of children suffered from fatal burns, loss of arms and legs, and fatal wounds in the chest and abdomen, he said: “Gaza was like hell on earth”.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com