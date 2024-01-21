Tasnim: Iran discovers opponents for IWBF 2024 repechage tournament

English
Iran discovers opponents for IWBF 2024 repechage tournament

SHAFAQNA- According to Tasnim, the 2024 IWBF Repechage tournament has placed Iran’s men’s wheelchair basketball team in the same group as the host country, France.

Australia automatically qualified for the 2024 Paralympic Games by emerging victorious in the 2024 IWBF Asia Oceania Zone AOZ Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Iran came in second position and will need to take part in the 2024 IWBF Repechage Tournament in order to guarantee its place. They are facing off against France, Canada, and the Netherlands in Group A.

