Iqna: Formation of Global Muslim Women Forum 2024 in Kuala Lumpur

Shafaqna English- According to Iqna, quoted by the public relations of the cultural consultation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Malaysia, the Global Muslim Women Forum 2024 themed “role of Muslim women in shaping social reform” ended their work in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, January 18, in the conference hall of the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) Malaysia, with the presence of some thinkers and Muslim personalities from Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and Iran.

The first period of the Global Muslim Women Forum 2024 (GMWF) was held with the initiative and proposal of the cultural consultation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Malaysia and participation of the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) Malaysia, Department of Political Science of International Islamic University Malaysia and The Institute of social science studies (IPSAS) at the University Putra Malaysia. In the first panel of this conference, Maszlee Malik, the former education minister and the chairman of the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) Malaysia, began her speech with a poem by Molana about “woman’s nature” and said: From the point of view of Islam, a woman is the creator and preacher of religion, and this is a valuable position. She explained: Islam’s view toward the rank and position of woman is very eminent, and if today, we are witnessing the greatness of Islam, it is because of persons such as Hazrat Khadijah (pbuh), Hazrat Fatima Zahra (pbuh), Hazrat Sumayya (pbuh) and other influential women.

Then, Habib Reza Arzani, Cultural counsellor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Malaysia, referred to occasions of revelation of Surah Al-Ahzab, Ayat 35 and said: one of the wives of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) came to the Prophet and said that there was no virtue or verse for women in the Quran. The verse (or Muslim men and women, – for believing men and women, for devout men and women, for true men and women, for men and women who are patient and constant, for men and women who humble themselves, for men and women who give in Charity, for men and women who fast [and deny themselves], for men and women who guard their chastity, and for men and women who engage much in Allah’s praise, – for them has Allah prepared forgiveness and great reward) was sent by the Lord and assured them that men and women are equal in terms of adduction and dignity in the presence of God. What is important is that they satisfy a condition in terms of belief, practice and Islamic ethics.

