Shafaqna English – 347,646 individuals have converted to Islam over the past five years in Saudi Arabia , according to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawa, and Guidance.

Gulf Insider reported that this achievement was facilitated by the Ministry’s 423 foreign preachers and 457 Dawah societies spread across various regions of the Kingdom.

The report indicates a consistent increase in conversions, with 21,654 in 2019, escalating to 163,319 in the last year.

Source: Gulf Insider