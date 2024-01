SHAFAQNA- As per Tasnim’s report, Iran emerged victorious with a score of 25-22 against the UAE in the 21st AHF Asian Men’s Handball Championship Group I on Sunday. Subsequently, they will compete against the team that finishes in third place in Group II on Monday.

In its past games, Iran achieved victory against New Zealand and China, while facing defeats against South Korea, Japan, and Qatar.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com