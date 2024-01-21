English
Varzesh-3: Mancini believes that Iran is one of the 4 candidates for the championship

SHAFAQNA- As per the report by “Varzesh-3”, Roberto Mancini commented after Saudi Arabia’s win over Kyrgyzstan due to the AFC Asian Cup, stating that: Although we have advanced to the next stage of the competition, we need to concentrate solely on their upcoming opponent. We aspire to emerge victorious in every game we participate in, be it against Thailand, South Korea, or Japan.

Manchini stated that Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Iran all have opportunities to win the title. He reiterated his stance of not making any claims about his team reaching the championship and expressed, “While team rankings hold significance, what truly matters is the 90 minutes of gameplay in football. Let’s witness what unfolds on the field.”

