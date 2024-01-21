Goal: Infantino calls for an automatic ban on teams whose fans commit racist insults

SHAFAQNA- According to Goal, the President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has issued a statement urging teams to forfeit matches if their supporters engage in racist misconduct.

Infantino’s statement is a reaction to the racist chanting aimed at AC Milan’s goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, during their match against Udinese. The game faced a momentary halt as Maignan and the players from Milan chose to leave the field. Maignan has garnered immense backing from some of football’s biggest names, notably Kylian Mbappe, who has urged for further action to address racism within the sport.

