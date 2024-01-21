Athletistic: The Hong Kong marathon injured more than 800 people and killed one

SHAFAQNA- As reported by Athletistic, the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon, a long-standing event in Hong Kong, concluded with a distressing outcome. One individual succumbed, while over 800 persons sustained injuries.

The individual who has passed away is a man of thirty years old. He participated in a 10 km race and, close to the ending point, he became unwell. The athlete became unconscious and was taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, was unable to survive.

In all, approximately 70,000 individuals took part in the competition. This marathon holds the distinction of being among the biggest in Asia.

Source: Athletistic

