CNBC: Top economists predict global growth will weaken this year due to growing geopolitical rifts

Shafaqna English- According to a survey by the World Economic Forum from top economists, most of them expect that the global economy will weaken this year. They believe that geopolitical fragmentation across the world will become deeper. “Global economic prospects are still subdued and full of uncertainty,” WEF’s report said.

“Businesses and policy-makers encounter constant headwinds and continuous volatility as global economic activity remains slow, financial conditions remain tight and geopolitical rifts and social strains continue to grow, while there are positive developments, including relieving inflationary pressures and advances in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).”

WEF’s survey demonstrates significant divergence among economists’ expectations for different economies. Also, the economists turned more negative on the U.S.’s outlook. Regarding the respondents’ outlooks for South Asia, and East Asia and the Pacific, they were widely positive and unaltered but struck a more careful tone on China. Geopolitical rifts were of special concern to the economists.

Inflation expectations were a more positive outcome of WEF’s survey of economists and most of the respondents expected a loosening of financial conditions.

Economists’ expectations of high inflation run into all regions, with special improvement observed in Europe and the U.S., even though the report indicates that two-thirds of those surveyed still expect moderate inflation in the two regions.

Source: cnbc

