English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other Religions

FMT: Malaysia to back Palestine becoming UN member state

0
Malaysia to back Palestine

Shafaqna Enghlish- Malaysia Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan will advocate for the state of Palestine to become full member of the United Nations at the upcoming United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Ministerial-Level Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East (West Asia), says Wisma Putra, Free Malaysia Today reported.

In a statement, Wisma Putra said Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan will be participating in the debate tomorrow to demonstrate Malaysia’s strong and unwavering support for Palestine.

“The Foreign Minister will advocate for the acceptance of the state of Palestine as a full member of the UN, to advance their inalienable rights to self-determination, national independence and sovereignty that have long been denied, on the basis of a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” it said.

Source: Free Malaysia Today

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNSC: “Gazans cannot be forcibly displaced”

parniani

Russia-China reject USA-UK strikes on Yemen at UNSC meeting

leila yazdani

UNESCO’s reaction to Trump’s threat of targeting Iran cultural sites

asadian

Iran’s Zarif: Efforts for a zero-sum game will lead to negative-result game

asadian

Zarif wantes regional states to join Hormuz Peace Initiative

asadian

Syria’s UN Ambassador: Illegal military presence of US and Turkey in Syria should be stopped

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.