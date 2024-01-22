FMT: Malaysia to back Palestine becoming UN member state

Shafaqna Enghlish- Malaysia Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan will advocate for the state of Palestine to become full member of the United Nations at the upcoming United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Ministerial-Level Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East (West Asia), says Wisma Putra, Free Malaysia Today reported.

In a statement, Wisma Putra said Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan will be participating in the debate tomorrow to demonstrate Malaysia’s strong and unwavering support for Palestine.

“The Foreign Minister will advocate for the acceptance of the state of Palestine as a full member of the UN, to advance their inalienable rights to self-determination, national independence and sovereignty that have long been denied, on the basis of a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” it said.

Source: Free Malaysia Today

