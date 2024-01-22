Indian PM opens Ram temple built on site of demolished Mosque in Ayodhya

Shafaqna Enghlish- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened a controversial Hindu temple built on the ruins of a historic Mosque in Ayodhya.

Monday’s ( 22 Jan. 2024) consecration of the temple, dedicated to Lord Ram, embodies the triumph of Modi’s Hindu nationalist politics and marks an unofficial start to his re-election campaign in general elections scheduled later this year.

The temple has been built on grounds where the Babri Mosque, named after Mughal emperor Babar, stood for centuries before it was torn down in 1992 by Hindu mob.

Source: Al Jazeera

