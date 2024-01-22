UK: Storm Isha causes power cuts-travel chaos

Shafaqna Enghlish- Storm Isha unleashed roaring winds across the UK, disrupting travel in its wake, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

Winds reached up to 159 kilometers per hour (99 miles per hour) as the storm battered the country, causing power outages, transportation halts, and significant damage.

The entire UK is to remain under a yellow weather warning for wind until midday on Monday, according to the country’s meteorological office.

London commuters faced substantial disruptions on Transport for London (TfL) and national rail services, as Isha hurled debris onto railway lines and caused infrastructure damage.

Air traffic control restrictions led to flight cancellations and diversions, impacting travel plans for many.

Heavy downpours added to the chaos, with 28 flood warnings issued in England and 50 in Scotland.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com