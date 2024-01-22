Al Jazeera: Families of Israeli prisoner storm parliament meeting

Shafaqna Enghlish- Families of Israeli prisoners in Gaza have stormed a parliamentary committee session in Jerusalem, demanding lawmakers do more to free their loved ones, Al Jazeera reported

The action by a group of around 20 relatives on Monday illustrated the growing anger over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to agree to a deal with the Palestinian group as the Gaza war grinds through a fourth month.

“Just one I’d like to get back alive, one out of three!” the woman protester cried after pushing into the Knesset Finance Committee discussion.

Other protesters, clad in black T-shirts, held up signs reading: “You will not sit here while they die there.”

Source: Al Jazeera

