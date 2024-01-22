English
Vox’s top political predictions for 2024

Shafaqna English- In the first weeks of the new year, Vox the American news website, has predicted the possible events of 2024 in a futuristic article – with the decision and choice of the publication’s audiences.

According to Shafaqna, the Vox’s predictions cover a wide range of topics – from the outcome of the US presidential election to Tesla cars– and ultimately lead to the conclusion that 2024 will be a shaky year, but full of different events.

Among the most important predictions of Vox are the following:

  • Return of Donald Trump to the White House – 55%
  • Republican recapture of U.S. Senate in elections – 85%
  • Democrats retake the Senate – 55%
  • Reduction of inflation in the American economy to below 3 units – 65%
  • The increase in traffic accident deaths in America and record breaking this year – 60%
  • Dismiss Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister of Israel – 75%
  • World will be warmer in 2024 than in 2023 – over 80%
  • Definitive vote for Narendra Modi in 2024 Indian elections – 85%
  • Claudia Sheinbaum’s decisive victory as the first female president in Mexico’s history – 90%
  • Ukraine’s failure to retake the land bridge between Donbass and Crimea – 70%
  • Start of Cybertruck and Tesla self-driving truck operations – 60%

Source: VOX

www.shafaqna.com

