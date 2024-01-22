Pope Francis condemns strikes on Donetsk

Shafaqna English – Pope Francis strongly slammed Kiev’s deadly attack on Donetsk market , Leonid Sevastyanov, chairman of the World Union of Old Believers (WSU), told TASS.

“Pope Francis strongly condemns the strikes on Donetsk and strongly calls for talks,” he said, adding that the pontiff thinks that conflict in Ukraine has reached a deadlock.

The Pope insists that there is no military solution to this conflict, which can be settled only through talks. “The conflict’s continuation will bring more suffering to civilians. The Pope calls for peace talks where the side would be able to discuss mutual claims and ways to settle them,” Sevastyanov said.

Source: TASS