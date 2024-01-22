English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Pope Francis condemns strikes on Donetsk

0

Shafaqna English – Pope Francis strongly slammed Kiev’s deadly attack on Donetsk market , Leonid Sevastyanov, chairman of the World Union of Old Believers (WSU), told TASS.

“Pope Francis strongly condemns the strikes on Donetsk and strongly calls for talks,” he said, adding that the pontiff thinks that conflict in Ukraine has reached a deadlock.

The Pope insists that there is no military solution to this conflict, which can be settled only through talks. “The conflict’s continuation will bring more suffering to civilians. The Pope calls for peace talks where the side would be able to discuss mutual claims and ways to settle them,” Sevastyanov said.

Source: TASS

Related posts

Pope Francis says retirement possible but not now

parniani

Pope calls all forms of war ‘crime against humanity’

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis calls for global ban on surrogate motherhood

parniani

Pope Francis reiterates need for ceasefire in Gaza

rahman samadreza

Pope Francis: Message of peace is drowned out by the “futile logic of war”

parniani

Pope: Let’s think of those who are suffering because of misery-hunger-slavery

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.