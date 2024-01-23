Jordan: One million copies of Quran printed by Awqaf Ministry

English
Shafaqna English – One million copies of the Holy Quran have been printed by Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs since it was founded in 1968.

The copies have been distributed in mosques and schools in Jordan as well as a number of other Muslim countries, the ministry said, Suraha News reported.

Among the copies published by the ministry are several Mus’hafs printed with the support of the country’s rulers, it said.

He also stressed the growth in Quranic activities in Jordan and efforts to serve the Holy Book and spread the teaching of the Quran.

Source: IQNA

