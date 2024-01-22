New Arab: EU pushes Israel on two-state solution after war in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- The EU’s foreign policy chief insisted on a two-state solution as he told Israel it couldn’t build peace ‘only by military means’ ahead of talks, New Arab reported.

Josep Borrell repeated the condemnation from the United Nations of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “unacceptable” rejection of calls for a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza.

“What we want to do is to build a two-state solution. So let’s talk about it,” Borrell said.

He told Israel that “peace and stability cannot be built only by military means”.

Source: New ARAB

