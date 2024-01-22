Al Khaleej Online: Construction of Oman Cultural Complex at cost of $385 million

SHAFAQNA- Heysam bin Tareq, sultan of Oman laid the building block of the Oman Cultural Complex and building of the National Library and National Archives in Muscat worth nearly $385 million.

According to Al Khaleej Online, this project is located at the altitude of the airport in Muscat province and is a space allocated for collecting, preserving and displaying of live, historical and contemporary arts and cultures in Oman.

This project is constructed in an area amounts to 80 thousand square meters and at cost of more than $385 million.

The purpose of construction of this complex is to improve cultural, literary, dramatic and research activity and reinforce cultural activities and programs, develop cultural activity, collect cultural vocabularies of Oman and mark the heritage of this country.

Construction of the Oman Cultural Complex helps improve scientific and intellectual research, reinforce cultural activities and programs and preserve the history and cultural achievements of this country.

This complex has three main buildings that are: the National Library and National Archives, national library with a capacity of one million books and national theater hall with a capacity of 1000 seats.

The Oman Cultural Complex includes library for children, cinema, exhibition, workshop and domicile of the Literary Assembly, fine arts halls and the youth sector.

Source: mdeast

