Tolo News: UNAMA releases Quarterly report on human rights in Afghanistan

Shafaqna Enghlish- The authorities continue to enforce and promulgate restrictions on women’s rights to work, education and freedom of movement, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a quarterly report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan October-December 2023, said, Tolo News reported.

“UNAMA found that there is a lack of clarity regarding the legal framework applicable to complaints of gender-based violence against women and girls in Afghanistan, including which de facto justice actor is responsible for each action along the justice chain regarding such complaints,” the report said.

The report also mentioned forced expulsion of Afghans from Pakistan and arbitrary arrests and detentions of human rights defenders and media workers.

Source: Tolo News

