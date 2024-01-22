English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Tolo News: UNAMA releases Quarterly report on human rights in Afghanistan

0
human rights in Afghanistan

Shafaqna Enghlish- The authorities continue to enforce and promulgate restrictions on women’s rights to work, education and freedom of movement, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a quarterly report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan October-December 2023, said, Tolo News reported.

“UNAMA found that there is a lack of clarity regarding the legal framework applicable to complaints of gender-based violence against women and girls in Afghanistan, including which de facto justice actor is responsible for each action along the justice chain regarding such complaints,” the report said.

The report also mentioned forced expulsion of Afghans from Pakistan and arbitrary arrests and detentions of human rights defenders and media workers.

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNDP: Afghani women bearing brunt of economic-humanitarian crisis

leila yazdani

UNICEF: 96,000 quake-affected children in Afghanistan need help to survive winter

leila yazdani

UNICEF will establish 950 community-based education classes in Afghanistan

parniani

OCHA: 21 million people in Afghanistan lack access to clean water

parniani

Generations of victims to suicide attacks in Pakistan-Afghanistan

parniani

Xinhua: Casualties feared as explosion rocks Zaranj in western Afghanistan

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.