Afghan citizens protest in more than 30 cities on Hazara genocide & gender apartheid

Shafaqna Afghanistan- Afghan citizens started protests in more than thirty cities and three continents of the world yesterday and demanded recognition of “Hazara genocide” and “gender apartheid” in Afghanistan by the United Nations and the global community.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, these protests were held in different cities in America, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway, Austria, Sweden, Portugal, Brazil, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Organizers of these protests say the protests were held by a popular base in which people among Afghan immigrants and refugees around the world were members of it and it has been “completely spontaneous”.

Sediggheh Moshtagh, one of the organizers of these protests told Shafaqna reporter that we wanted to remind Afghanistan problems through the protests; problems that have unfortunately been forgotten.

According to Ms. Moshtaq, detention of young Shia Hazara girls in Kabul by the Taliban on the pretext of not observing the dress code required by Taliban was one of the other issues that led to these protests and drew global attention to this issue.

Demonstrators across the world carried slogans of “stop Hazara genocide” and “women cannot be omitted” in their aggregations and protested the ongoing terrorist attacks on Hazara people in Afghanistan and the Taliban policies against women.

“Demand for the recognition of the Hazara genocide”

The demonstrators have issued a joint resolution and asked the United Nations and the global community to recognize “Hazara genocide”.

In this resolution, the United Nations and the global community have been asked to form a research team as soon as possible to fulfill this.

Also, the demonstrators have asked the International Criminal Court to bring the perpetrators of “Hazara genocide” to justice.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com