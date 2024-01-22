English
Pope wrote to chancellor of Iran’s University of Religions and Denominations on Gaza War

Shafaqna Enghlish- Pope Francis Says he is praying for a “swift” end to the ongoing war in Gaza that has claimed lives of more than 25,000 Palestinians.

The Pope wrote to Seyyed Abolhasan Navvab, the chancellor of Iran’s University of Religions and Denominations, in reply to his previous letter that denounced the Israeli attacks on a hospital and a church in Gaza in October.

The Pope said he was deeply saddened by the “tragic events” that had affected the Christian community in Gaza and all the people of the city.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

