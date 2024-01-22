Pope Francis in letter to Nawab: We must pray for quick end to war in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, expressed regret over killing of innocent people in Gaza in a letter addressed to the founder of the University of Religions and Denominations.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by the University of Religions and Denominations, the letter of His Holiness Pope Francis in response to the letter of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Seyyed Abul Hasan Nawab regarding condemnation of the bombardment of the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital and the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza by the Israeli army, which led to death of hundreds of civilians, was dedicated to the founder of the University of Religions by Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot.

The letter of Pope Francis to Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Seyyed Abul Hasan Nawab states:

Dear Seyyed Abul Hasan Nawab;

I would like to appreciate the noble sentiments that you have expressed for this tragic event, which deeply wounded the Christians of Gaza and all residents of this city. We all pray for a quick end to this war because numerous humans, especially innocent people, have seriously been involved by disastrous effects of this tragic event. I seize this opportunity to wish you peace and fruitful work.

