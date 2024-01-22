AFC: Iran v UAE match preview, the Asian cup

SHAFAQNA- According to AFC, The United Arab Emirates are currently in second place in their group, having earned four points so far. However, if they were to lose at Education City Stadium and other outcomes work against them, Paulo Bento’s team could face elimination in the group stage for the first time since 2011.

Beneto said: “We are trying to recover as much as possible. The last game was difficult for us especially after minute 37 when we started playing with one player less. That was an important factor for sure.

We prepared our strategy for the next game against one of the strongest teams in Asia and the strongest in our group. It is a team that is composed of very good, experienced players, some of them play in high level competitions. They play together for a long time and they don’t change their way of playing too much.”

And even though Iran were among the initial teams to secure their spot in the following stage, their head coach, Amir Ghalenoei, acknowledged certain challenges encountered in their previous match against Hong Kong, China. He emphasized that his team will not underestimate the UAE on Tuesday.

Ghalenoei stated: “We are happy we were able to qualify to the next round. Tomorrow’s game will not be easy because we want to win and qualify to the second round as leaders. UAE are in a good condition under Paulo Bento, and it will not be an easy match, Also Palestine still have a chance to qualify and because of the spirit of fair play, we want to play at our best too.”

Source: AFC

www.shafaqna.com