Shafaqna Enghlish- Top Nigerian Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky arrived in the city of Qom on Monday and visited the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA).

The top cleric is also set to hold meetings with top religious’ authorities in the central Iranian cities during his stay.

Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on October 11, 2023, for medical treatment.

Source: IQNA

