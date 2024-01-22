English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Fars News: Iran’s national beach soccer team defeated Belarus with 7 goals

0

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s national beach soccer team is currently having a training camp in Bandar Abbas as they get ready for the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, reported by Fars news agency.

In its last preparatory match, Iran emerged victorious over Belarus with a remarkable 7-2 scoreline in a highly goal-filled game. They will be up against Spain, Tahiti, and Argentina in Group 2 of the 2024 UAE World Cup. This competition is scheduled to take place in Dubai from February 15th to 25th.

Source: Fars News

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

CW: Two new green transportation systems under development by RTA

parniani

Paris 2024 Olympic: Russia-Belarus allowed to take part

leila yazdani

UNAMA: Afghanistan cannot go another year without a voice on climate change

leila yazdani

Erdogan: Israel’s attacks on Gaza are war crime

nasibeh yazdani

COP28: United Nations climate conference in Dubai

leila yazdani

Pope Francis will go to Dubai this week for climate conference

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.