Fars News: Iran’s national beach soccer team defeated Belarus with 7 goals

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s national beach soccer team is currently having a training camp in Bandar Abbas as they get ready for the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, reported by Fars news agency.

In its last preparatory match, Iran emerged victorious over Belarus with a remarkable 7-2 scoreline in a highly goal-filled game. They will be up against Spain, Tahiti, and Argentina in Group 2 of the 2024 UAE World Cup. This competition is scheduled to take place in Dubai from February 15th to 25th.

Source: Fars News

