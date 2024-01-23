Fars News: A spectator throwing paper caused a pause in a Australian Open tennis game

SHAFAQNA- According to Fars News Agency, during the Australian Open tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie from England, a spectator throwing paper caused a pause in the game.
A person wearing a blue shirt with a hat and a mask threw papers from the spectator stands towards the court behind the baseline.
The papers had the words: “Free Palestine,” “While you watch tennis, bombs are raining down on the people of Gaza.”
After this incident, officials gathered the balls, collected the papers, and the match resumed after a brief interruption. Security forces escorted the protester out.
Source: Fars News