Fars News: Inter won the Supercoppa Italiana with a last minute goal

SHAFAQNA- As per the Fars News Agency, Inter Milan emerged as the winners in the first four-team edition of the Supercoppa Italiana(Italian Super Cup).

In the final of this tournament, Inter faced off against Napoli and emerged victorious with a goal by Lautaro Martinez, precisely in the 90th minute. They emerged as the champions of this title for the third consecutive year.

This marked the first edition of the Italian Super Cup featuring four teams (including the league champion and runner up, as well as the cup champion and runner up). This was Inter’s eighth triumph in this competition.

