Shafaqna Enghlish- A 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted China’s northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region early Tuesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 22 kilometers (13 miles) in the mountainous border area of Wushi County.

Tremors were felt across the region and in the neighboring countries of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

