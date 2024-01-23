Guardian: UK PM’s flagship Rwanda bill suffers defeat in House of Lords vote

Shafaqna Enghlish- The House of Lords has voted 214-171 to delay prime minister ’s flagship UK-Rwanda immigration treaty, in a move seen as a “blow” for Rishi Sunak amid controversy over the plan, Guardian reported.

Votes centred on delay motions from Labour peer Lord Goldsmith, chairman of the chamber’s International Agreements Committee, which presented a report identifying ten sets of issues where “significant additional legal and practical steps are needed in order to implement the protections the treaty is designed to provide,” Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith added: “We are not saying the treaty should never be ratified but we are saying that Parliament should have the opportunity to scrutinise the treaty and its implementing measures in full before it makes a judgement about Rwanda is safe.”

