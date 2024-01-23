Gaza Strip: Khan Younis hospital under Israeli army siege

Shafaqna Enghlish- Israeli forces storm Nasser hospital as Khan Younis hit by bloodiest fighting of 2024.

Doctors Without Borders reports staff in Nasser Hospital say they can feel the “ground shaking” as Israeli bombardments close in.

It warned that the hospital’s buildings are exposed to shrapnel, which endangers the lives of patients, medical staff and displaced Palestinians.

The ministry called for an “urgent intervention” to protect both Nasser and El Amal City hospitals as well as the movement of ambulances, warning that the medical facilities were facing “extreme danger”.

UN team gains access to al-Shifa Hospital

A team with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has managed to get access to the al-Shifa Hospital weeks after it sustained heavy damages from Israeli army attacks.

Olga Cherevko, a member of the team, said in a video they managed the access after several denied and aborted missions as UN access to the north of Gaza remains “severely constrained”.

“This hospital has effectively become a shelter for thousands of people looking for safety. Equipment, fuel, water and food are all in very short supply,” Cherevko said.

Source: AL Jazeera

