Eram News: “Terrible” statistics of destruction of Palestinian mosques and cultural centers in Israeli attacks

Shafaqna English- The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Palestine has announced: war against this region has destructed one thousand mosques out of 1200 mosques.

According to Shafaqna, Eram News wrote: statistics and figures of the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Palestine show that the Israeli war on Gaza has destructed one thousand mosques that Sayed al-Hashim Mosque is the most important of them. It is said that the tomb of the Muhammad’s great grandfather is located there. There is also the Al-Omari Grand Mosque, which is regarded as the oldest mosque in Palestine and is more than three thousand years old.

According to this report, the world’s third oldest church was also ruined in Israel’s war against Gaza. The shrine of al-Khidr in Deir al-Balah was ruined due to these attacks too.

The Islamic University of Gaza is also the first higher education institution in Gaza that was established in 1978 and was completely ruined in the Israeli attacks.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Palestine has also announced: museums have not been immune from the war damages, so that the most important of them is the Rafah Museum, which has been destructed.

According to this report, ancient houses and palaces are among the other works that have been destructed in Israel’s war against Gaza. The most important of them is Bait al-Saqqa, which was built in the 17th century and is considered the first economic complex in Palestine. Beit Terezi, Qalaat Barquq and Qasr al-Basha are other ancient monuments that have been destructed in the Israeli attacks.

Other cultural symbols that have been destructed in the Israeli attacks are libraries such as Samir Mansour Library, Al-Shoruq Library and Public Library of Gaza Municipality. Moreover, more than 23 cultural centers have been destructed in these attacks.

Before the war, there were 76 cultural centers, 3 theaters, 5 museums, 80 public libraries and 15 publishing centers in the Gaza Strip, many of which have been ruined in Israeli attacks.

Source: fa.shafaqna

