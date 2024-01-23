Mecca Halal Forum explore promotion of Halal industries

Shafaqna English– The Makkah Halal Forum, stands as a pivotal event in the global Halal industry, will kick off today (23 Jan. 2024).

The three-day event will be held under the patronage of Minister of Commerce Dr Majed Al-Qasabi at the Exhibition and Events Center of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It will explore promotion of Halal industries by presenting global experiences.

Attendees can expect a rich tapestry of discussion sessions covering key aspects of Halal industries. These sessions are designed to empower business owners with insights into Halal product standards across major sectors, including Islamic finance, Halal food, Islamic tourism, pharmaceuticals, beauty, logistics, marketing services, technical developments, and medical equipment.