WHO: About half of children malnourished in Yemen

Shafaqna Enghlish- Roughly half of all Yemeni children under the age of five are malnourished, while 17.8 million people in the country require health support, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned.

“Recent events over the Red Sea and attacks on Yemen, as the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory worsens, can reverse the hard-gained progress for peace and stability,” Arturo Pesigan, WHO’s Representative in Yemen, told a UN’s briefing in Geneva via video link.

“The people of Yemen have lived through deep devastation, hunger and violence. They deserve a life of peace and progress,” Pesigan said.

Source: Middle East Monitor

